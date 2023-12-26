Friedenthal Financial Has $424,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,453,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 384,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

