Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 43 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 68,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 200,281 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 186 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $298.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

