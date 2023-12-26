Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 12,873 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 83,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $111.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

