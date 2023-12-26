Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFC opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.