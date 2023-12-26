Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

