Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYK opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $239.62 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

