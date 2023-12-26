Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

