Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,162 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after buying an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

