Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 103.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.