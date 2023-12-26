Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

