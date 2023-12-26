Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

