Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 85.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.