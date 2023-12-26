Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 187 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 28.1% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.53 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $669.06 and a 200-day moving average of $667.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

