Fortune 45 LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

