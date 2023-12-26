Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOJCY. Danske downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

About Fortum Oyj

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

