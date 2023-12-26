Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

F stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

