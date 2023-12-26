Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

