Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after buying an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

