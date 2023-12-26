Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

