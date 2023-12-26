Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 8,587 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.