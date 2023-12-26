Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 7,178 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $6,461,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,004,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,071,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,288,504 shares of company stock valued at $80,566,941 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $16.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.