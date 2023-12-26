Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.78. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.