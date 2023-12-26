Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.