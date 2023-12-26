Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

