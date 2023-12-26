Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

