Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

