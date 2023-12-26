Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 181.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $710.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

