Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $354.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.89 and a 200 day moving average of $317.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

