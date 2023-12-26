Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
IUSG stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.