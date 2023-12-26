Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IUSG stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

