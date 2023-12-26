Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company's stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

