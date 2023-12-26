Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

