Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.49 and its 200 day moving average is $308.69. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,038 shares of company stock valued at $196,072,370 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

