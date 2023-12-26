Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

