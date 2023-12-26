Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

