Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

