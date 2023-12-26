Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,258,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.