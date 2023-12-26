Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

