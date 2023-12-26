First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,279 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Solar by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $1,826,481. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.