First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
