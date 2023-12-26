First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

First Community Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Community

First Community Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

