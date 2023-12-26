Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 170.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

