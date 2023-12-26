Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.