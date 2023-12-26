Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces None Dividend of $0.21

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13.

Farmland Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of -266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 266.7%.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.94. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

In other news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 66,178 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at $12,963,000.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 31,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 66,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.