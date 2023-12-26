Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.6 %

FMNB opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

