Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.49. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

