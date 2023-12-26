Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,920 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar purchased 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

