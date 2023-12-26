Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,785 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

