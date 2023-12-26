Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

