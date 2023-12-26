Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paychex, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYX. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

Paychex stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

