Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report issued on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

NYSE:CF opened at $80.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

