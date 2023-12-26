Enzi Wealth Sells 90 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Enzi Wealth cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5,907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.52 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

